Kate Middleton May Be Dabbling in the Entertainment World As She Shares a Sneak Peek of Her Newest Project

It seems Kate Middleton is not only doubling down on ensuring more research and eyes are on the importance of early childhood development, but it seems she’s expanding on how to get her message out there. On Jan 28, the Princess of Wales shared a super-rare clip of her newest humanitarian effort, posting the video clip to the official royal account @princeandprincessofwales. While people aren’t 100 percent sure if this clip indicates that there will be a new program, TV series, or charity, everyone is itching to find out more.

They shared it with the caption, “Our early childhood shapes the rest of our lives. #ShapingUs – coming soon with The Centre for Early Childhood.”

With some enchanting music in the background, we see Kate (rocking her sparkling sapphire wedding ring) opening a scrapbook with a single picture of a black man in the center. She started by writing in cursive, “What Shapes Us?” then, we get photos of different stages of life, bring a sonogram, a woman pregnant, and a grandpa holding their grandbaby, a child swimming, and loving parents, to name a few.

After turning a few pages, Kate grabs a photo of a little redheaded girl from the scrapbook, which reveals the writing underneath saying, “Our early childhood shapes the adults we become,” before closing the book, with the last slide being the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s logo fading in and out.

It’s no secret that Kate is big on humanitarian efforts, focusing mostly on early childhood development and helping those who suffer from addiction. Specifically for childhood development, Kate has been a spitfire, creating charities and speaking at a multitude of events over the importance of it (including writing a heartfelt op-ed!)

