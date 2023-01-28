Paris Jackson‘s New Photos Prove She Can Rock Any Aesthetic As She Goes From Bare-Faced Beauty to Gothic Queen 

From no-makeup selfies to showstopping campaigns with KVD beauty, Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson is the definition of an aesthetic chameleon.

On Jan 26, the wilted singer shared a series of stunning photos of herself to her Instagram story with no caption, because these photos speak for themselves!

In the first photo, we see Paris looking like a glowing goddess during golden hour, showing off her dewy bare face and hair in a bun. We see all of her colorful tattoos throughout her body, along with her rocking a striped tank top.

Then in the next photo, she embraces her inner grudge-y goddess in a see-through shirt that shows off her toned physique and black bra. She also has her hair down, and dark makeup of eyeliner and vampy lips.

Seriously, we’ve seen Paris in so many different aesthetics, from 1990s grunge to psychedelic 1960s vibes, and she knows how to rock all of them — and that’s including when it comes to her makeup. She’s no stranger to showing off her bare face, and experimenting with makeup some are afraid to try out themselves.

In a previous interview, she talked about how makeup is a massive form of self-expression, saying how it’s turned into a way to perform a simple act of self-love. “Recently, I’ve learned how to cope with it all by practicing self-love and affirmations and diving deeper into my spiritual life.”

She added, “It wasn’t until the last couple of years that I’ve started feeling really good about myself and my body, and feeling comfortable and everything. Those moments of self-love aren’t 24/7, but the bad moments are fewer and further between.”

