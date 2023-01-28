Ant Anstead & Renee Zellweger Look So In Love in This Magical & Super-Rare PDA-Filled Photo

Lowkey lovebirds Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger are the definition of dreamy in this rare snapshot of their latest, romantic date night.

On Jan 27, Anstead shared a super-sweet, romantic photo of him and the Oscar-winner dancing with the caption, “Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights…❤️💫x.”

In this truly magical photo, we see Zellweger and the Master Mechanic star looking so in love, with his arms wrapped around her as they look into each other’s eyes. We see them dancing under twinkly lights, with Anstead looking handsome in white converse and a gray suit, along with Zellweger looking enchanting in a LBD with silver pointed heels.

Anstead and Zellweger started dating in June 2021, keeping an incredibly low profile, despite being two A-list stars. While we get a few snippets here and there (specifically of some adorable PDA-filled pics like this one), these two know how to keep their love private from the public.

Now the Property Brothers previously stated they were the unofficial wingmen of this celebrity relationship, watching it blossom right in front of their eyes.

In a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Zellweger made rare comments about her relationship, calling it a “gift” from her late friend Nanci Ryder. When asked if meeting Anstead was divine intervention, she said: “Yeah, we do joke about that. She’s always doing her best. It made me smile. It made me smile to think on this, yeah, the serendipity of it all.”

Related story Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor’s Rare Appearance at Fashion Week Prove They’re One of the Chicest Couples in Hollywood

Before you go, click here to see all of the celebrity couples who aren’t afraid of some PDA:

