Elizabeth Hurley Proves She Looks Sensational in Every Lighting as She Models a White Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley’s latest Instagram post proves that in any lighting, in any bikini, she looks like a glowing, ethereal Queen. On Jan 27, the Bedazzled star shared a photo of herself rocking her brand’s white bikini in a series of different lighting, with the caption, “One Celestial bikini- three filters ❤️😘.”

In the photos, we see Hurley turning heads in a white, gold-accented bikini with her long, luscious brunette locks hanging down as she looks off into the distance. We see her looking like a radiant goddess in the first photo as her skin glows against a warm-tinted light, followed by the same pic of her but with a more sepia tone. Then, we end the post with the same snapshot, but with a red and blue-tinted light on her.

For those who don’t know, along with being an actress and breast cancer awareness advocate, Hurley is also a business owner. Back in 2005, she founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach, creating multiple types of swimwear and beachwear. “I love modeling my collections and actually think feeling comfortable and confident comes with age,” she said to Daily Mail back in late 2021.

Now, in a previous interview with SheKnows, she talked about how we need to leave ageism behind, and as women, wear whatever makes us feel the most confident with ourselves. “It’s completely absurd if people think they can’t put a bikini on and enjoy being on the beach because people might think their body looks too old,” Hurley said.

She added, “I mean, that’s just obscene. It’s a terrible point of view. Women should do whatever the hell they want to do” when it comes to style, she explained, adding, “And damn anybody criticizing them.”

Before you go, click here to see the best red carpet looks from Elizabeth Hurley:

