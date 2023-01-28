Vanessa Paradis’ Lookalike Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Bares All in a BTS Snapshot from Her New TV Show

Vanessa Paradis’ lookalike daughter Lily Rose-Depp is nowhere near done turning heads for her new HBO series, and this new snapshot shows she’s coming into 2023 as confident as ever. On Jan 26, Paradis and Johnny Depp’s daughter shared a showstopping snapshot of herself behind the scenes of her new HBO project with the caption “@kirinrider, @cfulton.hair, @theidol.”

See the photo from her Instagram story below:

In the photo, we see Lily-Rose looking like an ethereal goddess as she sits in the makeup chair completely nude (with an emoji covering her breasts!) She has a dewy glow to her with some sharp contour, pink blush, and white highlight as she gets her hair done.

From sensational photos like this, where she bares all, to daring lingerie snapshots, Lily-Rose never fails to turn heads (especially when it comes to promoting the new, long-awaited project!)

The HBO TV series The Idol will be starring Lily-Rose, the Weeknd, and Disney alum Debby Ryan and is the final on-screen appearance of the late Anne Heche. It follows a cult leader with a complicated relationship with a pop star, and it’s set to premiere in 2023.

In an interview with The Face, when asked to reflect on her mother’s career, Lily-Rose said her mother taught her so much about embracing herself and her sexuality. She said, “People were truly horrible to her. It was a different time. Women weren’t as celebrated for being comfortable in their sexuality. My mum is a trailblazer, truly. She’s taught me a lot about self-confidence.” Related story Vanessa Paradis’ Lookalike Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Leaves Little to the Imagination in Daring Lingerie Pic

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

