Blake Lively Looks Like a Whole New Person As She Ditches Her Iconic Blonde Locks 

We’ve seen some crazy hair transformations in the past year, from Charlize Theron’s gothic black bob to Ciara’s daring orange look. While we’ve adored the dramatic changes, this unexpected one from Blake Lively may be one of our favorites of all time.

Chances are, you’ve heard that Lively is set to be one of the stars of the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends with Us. But for a bit, people weren’t so sure it was legit news, that is, until Lively confirmed the news by posting a snapshot of herself rocking a brand new do.

It seems the ever-so-iconic blonde locks we’ve come to associate with Lively are now gone. Lively is now embracing her inner Blair Waldorf with this new, dark brunette (with an auburn tinted) look. She shared the look on her Instagram story, on Jan 27, while sporting blake lingerie and a red lip. See the photo below:

Now, we’ve seen the Simple Favor star darken her hair from time to time, specifically in the colder months, to bring out her skin tone. But this is the first time we’ve ever seen her with hair this dark, and we’re obsessed. (And seriously can’t wait to see her rendition as Lily in It Ends With Us!)

In a previous interview with The Cut, Lively admitted she’s a bit of a shy person, and deems her hair as her “shield.” When asked if she’d do something as daring as a pixie cut, she said, “Hmm, I don’t know. For me, my hair is like a shield. I’m actually a pretty shy person by nature. With long hair, you can put your hair down and cover your face.”

So who knows, she already went outside her comfort zone with this new color, maybe we’ll see more hair transformations from her in the future? Either way, we know she’ll rock it.

