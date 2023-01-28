Emily Ratajkowski Clued Fans in on the Frustrating & Probable Reason Her Relationship With Pete Davidson Fizzled Quickly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski has never shied away from dishing the details of her star-studded dating life, and how difficult the transition from married to single has been. In the past few months, she’s been linked to stars like DJ Orazio Rispo, Jack Greer, and most recently, Eric André. But her most publicized casual fling was definitely with Pete Davidson.

Everyone couldn’t get enough of the unlikely pair, but just as quickly as it started, the two called it quits after around a month. And Ratajkowski has some choice words for those who’ve been making her dating life difficult: the paparazzi.

On Ratajkowski’s latest episode of her High Low podcast, she talked about how the paparazzi are playing a big part in how dating has been so difficult. She said, “I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing.”

The My Body author added, “Any time I go on another date, everybody knows,” she continued. “So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, ‘Didn’t talk to her last night,’ and then there’s pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks.”

This definitely is a common thing we’ve heard with A-list stars, and even though Ratajkowski and Davidson’s relationship was more on the casual side, it still deserved a chance to bloom and be its own thing.

For those that don’t know, Ratajkowski split up with her husband of nearly three years, producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in late 2021 after allegations of “serial” cheating came forward. The two originally got together back in Jan 2018, eloping just one month after, and welcomed a child in March 2021 named Sylvester.

Since then, she’s been rebounding, going about the casual dating scene. She made headlines everywhere when she and Davidson were spotted together at a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden and smooching near an apartment complex.

