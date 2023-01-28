Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor’s Rare Appearance at Fashion Week Prove They’re One of the Chicest Couples in Hollywood

To kick off 2023, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor prove they’re one of the chicest couples in Hollywood by stealing the show at this rare event outing. Paulson and Taylor decided to turn heads by making a super rare, high-profile appearance at Paris Fashion Week, specifically at the Fendi Couture Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show on Jan 23.

See the photos below:

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images fro Fendi

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fendi

As you can see, these two look as chic as can be in their suit looks, with the American Horror Story star in a loose-fitting caramel suit look and Taylor in a white slack, gray suit number. (Don’t think we didn’t notice the two rocking matching Fendi bags together!) Then we see photos of them, still holding hands and looking so happy as the rain falls down, followed by a super-sweet candid shot of Paulson looking so lovingly at Taylor.

Both super-chic and super-loved up? We wouldn’t expect anything less from these stylish lovebirds. But seriously, no matter the event, these two always know how to steal the show!

The two have reportedly been together since 2015 after working closely together on a reproductive rights campaign. They started to fuel romance rumors through social media later that year after so many saw how closely they were working together, later confirming their romance only a few months later, per Insider.

They’ve been happily together since, despite many criticizing the 32-year age difference between the two. In response to the criticism, Paulson told Entertainment Weekly per The List, “I am the captain of my own ship, and I’ve never looked to anyone else to validate that, or tell me it’s OK.”

Related story Anne Hathaway & Husband Adam Shulman Can't Keep Their Eyes Off Each Other in This Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Before you go, click here to see our favorite lesbian couples in Hollywood.

