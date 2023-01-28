Blake Lively Was Just Cast in the Film Adaptation of This Bestselling Novel & It’s Only $10 on Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a unique sense of excitement we feel when one of our favorite novels gets the big screen treatment — and it’s happening yet again. Blake Lively is set to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends with Us, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. This page-turner is climbing the Amazon charts as we speak, and you can buy your own copy for just $10 right now.

Now, if you’re new to the Colleen Hoover craze that swept the nation, don’t worry. We’ll breakdown why It Ends with Us is worthy of the silver screen. But first, let’s get into this casting news. Hoover took to her official Instagram account to make the announcement just a few days ago, along with paying tribute to her mom by showing fans and avid readers the home where she grew up. You can watch the video in full below.

“The fact that we are now discussing a movie that’s made from a book that was loosely inspired by my mother is bittersweet,” Hoover said in the video post. Nevertheless, the bestselling author was elated to be the first to tell fans who was cast in the main roles of Lily and Ryle. “Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively,” Hoover said. “Blake Lively, y’all. She’s my dream Lily.” Joining Lively is Jane the Virgin alum Justin Baldoni as Ryle, who Hoover said she “immediately wanted” for the role.

For those of you who’ve heard about It Ends with Us but have yet to read this romantic novel, here’s what you need to know: Lily is a college graduate who moves to Boston to start her own business. She meets and falls for Ryle, a neurosurgeon who despite his tough exterior is wholly smitten with Lily. Lily, however, can’t stop wondering what made Ryle so averse to dating. Why is she suddenly the exception? When Lily’s first love Atlas reappears in her life, everything Lily has managed to create with Ryle is threatened.

As we head into the next few weeks of winter, we're sure you'll be filling up your TBR list. Hoover's It Ends with Us is the perfect addition to your reading regimen, and with the movie officially underway, you won't regret reading this thrilling romance.

