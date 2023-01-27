Alessandra Ambrosio Looks Like a Confident & Glittery Goddess While Rocking This Daring Flapper Dress

Former Victoria’s Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio is and will always be our definition of a Brazilian bombshell. Whether she’s wearing a gorgeous gown down a red carpet or going to the beach in a stunning bikini, Ambrosio always looks absolutely photoshoot-ready.

Most recently, during her trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the supermodel showed off her tropical bronzed glow and toned legs in a daring gold dress at a Nespresso event that gave us major flapper girl vibes. The dress, which featured intricate knitwear around the chest area with a plunging keyhole cutout, also had long flowy fringes on the sleeves and skirt (shop a similar style HERE!).

Sharing some pictures of the look on Instagram, Ambrosio is seen sitting in a swing while a beachfront sunset wows in the background. In another picture of the gallery, Ambrosio is seen swaying the dress and having some fun with fringes. In the last shot, she’s sending a kiss to the camera – one of her signature runway poses from her Victoria’s Secret era.

“Yesterday, @nespresso and I took a minute to celebrate and enjoy the summer with The Barista Creations For Ice Coffee line,” she wrote in the caption. “What an amazing afternoon, full of delicious discoveries, with the brand I love!”

Prior to her coffee-inspired event, Ambrosio posted some pictured enjoying the Brazilian winter as she should: at the beach. In the pictures on Instagram, Ambrosio is seen rocking a high-cut, one-piece white swimsuit at Ipanema beach that gave us major ’80s vibes. The bathing suit showed off her toned legs with the daring above-the-hip style and flaunted a plunging V-neckline at the top. When it comes to fashion, Ambrosio can do no wrong!