Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Priscilla Presley Preps for a Fight Over Lisa Marie’s Trust Which Puts Her at Odds With Granddaughter Riley Keough

Kristyn Burtt
isa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Plus Icon
Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 03: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member David Crosby, founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash, performs onstage during the California Saga 2 Benefit at Ace Hotel on July 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)
HELSINKI, FINLAND - JUNE 19: Jeff Beck performs during the Helsinki Blues Festival at Kaisaniemen Puisto on June 19, 2022 in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo by Venla Shalin/Redferns)
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Tatjana Patitz walks the runway at the Etro show at Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on February 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage )
All the Stars We’ve Lost in 2023 4 Images

Lisa Marie Presley passed away just over two weeks ago, and it looks like her family is gearing up for a fight over her estate. The legal battle that seems to be forming is going to pit grandmother Priscilla Presley against granddaughter Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s oldest child.

According to TMZ, Priscilla has already filed legal documents contesting that she and Lisa Marie’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, are no longer trustees to her daughter’s estate. Apparently, there was an amendment made to the trust, and Riley and her late brother, Benjamin Keough, are the trustees now. Priscilla believes that Lisa Marie’s signature was forged in the amendment, noting that it “appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature.”

What makes this situation even more tricky is that Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020, is no longer here to back Riley’s claims that she was made a trustee. Siegel has also been long gone from Lisa Marie’s business dealings since he was instrumental in her losing her $100 million inheritance from father Elvis Presley’s estate. Priscilla doesn’t have him to lean on for backup that she should be the trustee either. Let’s just call as we see it — this is going to get very messy.

Priscilla is asking that the amendment is declared null and void, which would take away Riley’s power as a trustee. The move feels very personal given the fact that they both lost a loved one so near and dear to them just over two weeks ago. 

Before you go, click here to see inside the famous Presley family.

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley: Photos of the Famous Presley Family

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad