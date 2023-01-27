Priscilla Presley Preps for a Fight Over Lisa Marie’s Trust Which Puts Her at Odds With Granddaughter Riley Keough

Lisa Marie Presley passed away just over two weeks ago, and it looks like her family is gearing up for a fight over her estate. The legal battle that seems to be forming is going to pit grandmother Priscilla Presley against granddaughter Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s oldest child.

According to TMZ, Priscilla has already filed legal documents contesting that she and Lisa Marie’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, are no longer trustees to her daughter’s estate. Apparently, there was an amendment made to the trust, and Riley and her late brother, Benjamin Keough, are the trustees now. Priscilla believes that Lisa Marie’s signature was forged in the amendment, noting that it “appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature.”

What makes this situation even more tricky is that Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020, is no longer here to back Riley’s claims that she was made a trustee. Siegel has also been long gone from Lisa Marie’s business dealings since he was instrumental in her losing her $100 million inheritance from father Elvis Presley’s estate. Priscilla doesn’t have him to lean on for backup that she should be the trustee either. Let’s just call as we see it — this is going to get very messy.

Priscilla is asking that the amendment is declared null and void, which would take away Riley’s power as a trustee. The move feels very personal given the fact that they both lost a loved one so near and dear to them just over two weeks ago.

