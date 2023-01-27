Tom Brady’s Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took a Bigger Physical Toll Than Anyone Realized

Even though it was Tom Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL, which led to his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, don’t think for a minute that the split didn’t affect him. One sports reporter is sharing how the athlete’s personal life impacted his mental and physical health during the football season.

ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington shared on Twitter that the 45-year-old quarterback lost a considerable amount of weight on his usual 225-pound body. “But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season,” Darlington said in a video clip summing up Brady’s 2022-2023 season. “His physical stature, faced with 15 pounds of weight loss, was also in peril.”

How does a man decide what to do with his remaining greatness? A deeper look into Tom Brady's Final Dilemma: pic.twitter.com/DWbGIuMzzX — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 26, 2023

Darlington noted that Brady felt that “his preseason anguish ended his chances at success before the regular season had even started.” Fans were privy to the fact that something was going on behind the scenes when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player took 11 days off from preseason training in August. His press conference with the media was also quite telling. “Everyone has different situations they’re dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives,” Brady explained. “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s**t going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it’s a continuous process.”

That set off a firestorm of headlines about what really was going on in his union to the supermodel. By October, the couple officially announced that their 13-year marriage was over, but he still struggled throughout the season to gain back the confidence he normally displays on the field. Brady is now a free agent, and nobody knows what his next move is going to be — not even the athlete himself. “Jim, if I knew what I was going to f**king do, I’d have already f**king done it,” a frustrated Brady said to his Let’s Go podcast co-host Jim Gray. “I’m taking it a day at a time.”

