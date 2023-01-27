New Set Pictures of The Crown Reveal What ‘90s Girl Group Will Be Included in Season 6

If you’re a fan of Netflix‘s The Crown, you know the series has a way of telling stories about the British Royal Family that feels so real we almost forget it isn’t. After all, Claire Foy’s Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons or Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana in the fourth season will go down in books as one of the best portrayals of the late royals. And, as the show currently films its sixth season, we’re excited to know what storylines will and will not make it to our screens.

As a reminder, the next season of the show, which will also be its last, will cover the lives of the British royals starting in the summer of 1997, right before Diana’s tragic passing in August of that same year. Though we don’t know specifics about how many years the season will cover, set pictures of the show are starting to reveal some future storylines.

In a picture obtained by E! Online, an actress on set was dressed eerily similar to Geri Halliwell (a.k.a. Ginger Spice from the ’90s phenomenon Spice Girls). In the picture, the red-haired actress was wearing Halliwell’s signature blue and red color scheme with a union jack-printed jacket and matching heeled boots.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 09: Prince Charles With The Spice Girls At The Manchester Opera House For A Royal Gala Performance To Celebrate The 21st Anniversary Of The Prince’s Trust Charity. (Photo by Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images) Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

According to the outlet, the actress, who’s still unidentified in the media, was seen filming at the Winchester Cathedral on that same day Dominic West, who portrays King Charles III (then-Prince) was also spotted filming.

Halliwell’s inclusion in the series, of course, makes sense considering the headline-making encounters between the girl group and Charles in 1997. In one instance, at The Manchester Opera House for the 21st Anniversary Of The Prince’s Trust Charity in May, Halliwell kissed the monarch-to-be on the cheek and left him with a bright-red lipstick stain for the world to see. In the hilarious pictures of the moment, Charles is blushing while the Spice Girls, especially Halliwell, seem quite pleased. Talk about breaking royal protocol!

Though we know The Crown‘s next season will focus on Diana’s death and how the family mourned her passing, it’s exciting to see that some more minor storylines, like Charles meeting the Spice Girls, will also be included. Even though there’s no release date yet, we can’t wait! Related story TikTok Loves This Multi-purpose Couch Caddy From Amazon That Charges Your Phone & Holds Snacks at the Same Time

Before you go, click here to see the best photos from Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

