Jennifer Lopez Completely Reinvented the Black Suit With the Most Head-Turning, Curve-Hugging Number We’ve Ever Seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After seeing Jennifer Lopez in her latest outfit, you will be completely rethinking what it means to wear a black suit. The days of baggy, shapeless workwear are gone as the 53-year-old superstar shows us how powerful — and sexy — an ensemble can be.

Lopez shared a series of snapshots in a form-fitting black suit from her press tour to promote her new film, Shotgun Wedding. (See the photos HERE.) The pants were perfectly tailored to show off her toned legs as they grazed her black-and-clear platform heels. But it was the jacket that was the show-stopping piece of the entire outfit. With a plunging neckline that flaunted her curves and tucked into a cinched waist, the short-sleeve top was a masterpiece at how contemporary and fresh a suit could look.

.@JLo recently opened up about how she and Ben Affleck decided to elope in Las Vegas last year. 💍 https://t.co/demjF67syv — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 19, 2023

The “Jenny From the Block” singer accessorized the look with layered gold necklaces that emphasized her décolletage along with multiple gold bracelets on each wrist. She added her famous J.Lo hoop earrings which were tucked underneath her soft wavy hair. Her makeup highlighted a smoky eye, a soft lip, and her signature J.Lo glow — it was breathtaking!

Lopez has always been a trend-setter in pop culture, but what is surprising to hear is that she doesn’t see herself the way we do. “I’ve always felt like an outsider,” she told Vogue last year. “In the fashion world, the music world, the movie world.” It’s hard to believe the woman, who has only has to go by J.Lo for everyone to know who she is, feels like she’s not an A-list star — especially when we are about to see everyone copying her stunning black suit look.

