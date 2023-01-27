Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Prince Harry Might Be Making ‘Temporary’ Efforts to Reconnect With His Family Ahead of Prince Charles III’s Coronation

Kristyn Burtt
A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Feud With William & Kate 28 Images

Now that Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, has spilled all of the royal tea, the palace is looking ahead to King Charles III’s coronation on May 6. There has been quite a bit of debate as to whether Harry and Meghan Markle would receive an invite to the event, but there may also be something happening behind the scenes ahead of Charles’ big day.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Us Weekly that he believes that there will likely be “some form of reconciliation” between the warring sides ahead of the coronation. “I think because they don’t want [family tensions] to upstage what’s going on that very important day,” he explained. However, he doesn’t think it will be a permanent solution to their ongoing differences. 

“Whether or not that’s possible is one thing, and whether or not it’s lasting is another thing,” Sacerdoti noted. “Even if they do manage to make some form of peace, [it] might be temporary. I think it’s going to be extremely difficult for them as a family — and more broadly, for the nation and for the Institution — to forgive what’s happened.” Those emotional wounds (on both sides) are deep.

While Charles may try and modernize the monarchy, he doesn’t seem very keen on admitting that the palace is in bed with the tabloids and may have sold out Meghan in order to protect others. Harry wants that apology from his family, but he may never get it because they won’t be able to forgive the royal secrets he has already shared. The “temporary” reconciliation might only be for appearances which probably doesn’t feel good to anyone.

Before you go, click here to see all the wild and heartbreaking details from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

