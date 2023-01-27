Gisele Bündchen Has Officially Returned to Her Supermodel Roots With These Dramatic & Ultra-Daring Purple Swimsuit Photos

Gisele Bündchen the supermodel is back in a big way. Just months after her divorce from Tom Brady, the 42-year-old fashion superstar is ready for her return to the industry that made her a household name.

Bündchen is back from her Costa Rica trip, where she was spotted with her rumored beau Joaquim Valente, and on the beaches of Florida for a very racy photoshoot. (See the photos HERE.) She wore a contemporary purple bathing suit in a shiny material that came complete with a hood and long sleeves. The plunging neckline revealed her stunning curves, but the real surprise came when she turned around. The thong backside gave off a very cheeky view — needless to say, she looked amazing.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady might regret those Super Bowl ads involving cryptocurrency. https://t.co/0EpScdlSOa — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 16, 2022

Her return to modeling is quite a big deal since she has openly discussed putting her career on hold to raise her kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she told ELLE last September before the couple divorced. However, he chose to unretire and Bündchen couldn’t put her dreams on hold any longer.

“I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do,” she added. “At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.” That likely means we will see a lot more of Bündchen in the coming months as she returns to the industry that made her the highest paid model in the world. Welcome back, Gisele!

Before you go, click here to see more celeb moms who put their careers on hold to stay home with their kids.