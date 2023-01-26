Lori Loughlin’s First Rom-Com Role After Being Released From Prison Will Air on a Highly Controversial Channel

Lori Loughlin’s comeback is in full force now that she’s put her college admissions scandal behind her. While she won’t be returning to the Hallmark Channel, she is headed to Great American Family for a new romantic comedy, Fall Into Winter.

It’s her first major role after stepping back into her Abigail Stanton shoes for a brief appearance in When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas in 2021. Fall Into Winter features Loughlin as Kerry, a woman dealing with her brother selling half of the family candy business to her high-school archival, Brooks, played by James Tupper. They have to figure out a way to run the business harmoniously as a romance between them begins to bloom. (See their on-screen chemistry in a sneak-preview clip on TV Insider HERE.)

James Tupper and Lorin Loughlin in Great American Family’s Fall Into Winter. Great American Family.

The move to Great American Family for the former Hallmark Channel darling does not come without controversy. In November, Loughlin’s Full House BFF Candace Cameron Bure praised the conservative network for sticking with “traditional marriage” after Hallmark Channel decided to become more inclusive and feature same-sex couples in their holiday movies. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she told The Wall Street Journal, to much backlash.

That means that Loughlin is aligning herself with a company that focuses on “celebrating faith, family, and country,” but founder Bill Abbott isn’t closing the door on being more inclusive in the future. “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here,'” he remarked to the newspaper. However, he was the one who pulled the Zola ad featuring two women kissing while he was an executive at Hallmark. Loughlin likely wants to avoid any controversy, but it looks like Great American Family is offering her a new home and a second chance after her legal troubles.

Fall Into Winter premieres Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8/7c on Great American Family.