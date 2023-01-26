Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
King Charles III Might Be Getting an ‘Unwelcome Reminder’ of Prince Andrew’s Association to Jeffrey Epstein Right Around Coronation

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral on June 5, 2012 in London, England.
Prince Andrew, King Charles III Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
PRINCESS OF WALES (PRINCESS DIANA) AND DUCHESS OF YORK (SARAH FERGUSON) WEARING KILTS AT THE HIGHLAND GAMES 08/09/1986 CODE: 375153 REF - SW EXPRESS SYNDICATION +44 (0)20 8612 7884/7903/7661 +44 (0)20 7098 2764 NO ONLINE MOBILE OR DIGITAL USE WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION (Express Newspapers via AP Images)
PA NEWS PHOTO 19/3/86 PRINCE ANDREW AND SARAH FERGUSON ON THE DAY OF THEIR OFFICIAL ENGAGEMENT AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE, LONDON (Press Association via AP Images)
Sarah, Duchess of York book. File photo dated 21/04/86 of the balcony of Buckingham Palace with (left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, celebrating her 60th birthday, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and the Duke of Edinburgh. Sarah, Duchess of York, has landed a book deal with the romantic fiction publisher Mills and Boon, admitting she "drew on many parallels from my life" for her historical tale, Her Heart for a Compass. Issue date: Wednesday January 13, 2021. The debut novel will be released in the summer, and tells a fictional account of the life and love story of the duchess's great-great-aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott. See PA story ROYAL Sarah. Photo credit should read: PA Wire URN:57516370 (Press Association via AP Images)
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, now the Duke and Duchess of York, kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their marriage at Westminster Abbey in London, July 23, 1986. At left is the prince's brother and best man Prince Edward, and the Queen Mother. Front right is Prince William of Wales. Front second from left is bridesmaid Zara Phillips. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)
If the royal family thinks Prince Andrew’s scandal from his association with Jeffrey Epstein is going away, think again. Virginia Giuffre, who settled a multimillion-dollar sex-abuse lawsuit against the Duke of York is reportedly publishing a memoir. 

Giuffre had a one-year gag order, which expires next month, so that makes her upcoming book a very appealing one for publishers (especially on the heels of Prince Harry’s wildly successful, Spare). She alleged that Andrew raped her three times after being trafficked by convicted pedophile Epstein. While the royal has never claimed any responsibility for the sexual assault claims, he did settle the suit for a reported $14 million to essentially make the case go away. 

With so much interest in the royal family drama, Giuffre’s book deal is “believed to be worth millions,” according to the New York Post. Based on the terms of the settlement, she would likely not be able to write about Prince Andrew, but her publication is possibly being published around King Charles III’s May 6 coronation, which would be an “unwelcome reminder” that Andrew’s scandal is going to continue to haunt the palace, per the Daily Beast.

Adding on more layer to the royal family soap opera is the rumor that Andrew is considering reopening his case and trying to get his money back from Giuffre. She recently dropped her sexual assault lawsuit against Alan Dershowitz, so he sees this as an opportunity to change the outcome of his case. “There is a feeling right now that he settled too quickly, he might have misunderstood that when he gave up the titles that they would not be given back to him. It’s a tough reality for him. It is something that is being considered legally right now,” Daphne Barak shared on Jeremy Kyle Live, via the Daily Beast. It sounds like Charles is going to have quite a few more headaches in the days leading up to his coronation because Andrew’s troubles aren’t going away anytime soon.

