King Charles III Might Be Getting an ‘Unwelcome Reminder’ of Prince Andrew’s Association to Jeffrey Epstein Right Around Coronation

If the royal family thinks Prince Andrew’s scandal from his association with Jeffrey Epstein is going away, think again. Virginia Giuffre, who settled a multimillion-dollar sex-abuse lawsuit against the Duke of York is reportedly publishing a memoir.

Giuffre had a one-year gag order, which expires next month, so that makes her upcoming book a very appealing one for publishers (especially on the heels of Prince Harry’s wildly successful, Spare). She alleged that Andrew raped her three times after being trafficked by convicted pedophile Epstein. While the royal has never claimed any responsibility for the sexual assault claims, he did settle the suit for a reported $14 million to essentially make the case go away.

With so much interest in the royal family drama, Giuffre’s book deal is “believed to be worth millions,” according to the New York Post. Based on the terms of the settlement, she would likely not be able to write about Prince Andrew, but her publication is possibly being published around King Charles III’s May 6 coronation, which would be an “unwelcome reminder” that Andrew’s scandal is going to continue to haunt the palace, per the Daily Beast.

Adding on more layer to the royal family soap opera is the rumor that Andrew is considering reopening his case and trying to get his money back from Giuffre. She recently dropped her sexual assault lawsuit against Alan Dershowitz, so he sees this as an opportunity to change the outcome of his case. “There is a feeling right now that he settled too quickly, he might have misunderstood that when he gave up the titles that they would not be given back to him. It’s a tough reality for him. It is something that is being considered legally right now,” Daphne Barak shared on Jeremy Kyle Live, via the Daily Beast. It sounds like Charles is going to have quite a few more headaches in the days leading up to his coronation because Andrew’s troubles aren’t going away anytime soon.

