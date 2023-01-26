Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Naomi Biden Shares an Emotional Moment From Her November Wedding Reception With Her Grandfather Joe Biden

Kristyn Burtt
Joe Biden, Naomi Biden, Peter Neal, Dr. Jill Biden Plus Icon
Joe Biden, Naomi Biden, Peter Neal, Dr. Jill Biden Adam Schultz/The White House via Getty Images.
Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) carries both of his sons, Joseph R. III, left, and Robert H., during an appearance at the Democratic state convention last summer, 1972. At center is his wife Neilia Biden, who was killed in an auto crash, Dec. 20, 1972. With them are Governor-elect Sherman W. Tribbitt and his wife, Jeanne. (AP Photo)
Four-year-old Beau Biden, foreground, watches his dad, Joe Biden, center, being sworn in as the U.S. senator from Delaware, by Senate Secretary Frank Valeo, left, in ceremonies in a Wilmington hospital, Jan. 5, 1973. Beau was injured in an accident that killed his mother and sister in December. Mrs. Biden's father, Robert Hunter, holds the bible. (AP Photo)
Sen. Joseph Biden (D-Del.), and his sons, Bo, left, Hunter, center, daughter Ashley and wife Jill, right, arrive in Des Moines, Ia., to formally announce Biden's campaign for the Democratic nomination for president, June 10, 1987. (AP Photo/Victoria Sayer)
Sen. Joseph Biden (D-Del.), wearing a University of Delaware baseball cap, leaves Walter Reed Army Hospital accompanied by his son Hunter Biden, Thursday, March 24, 1988, Washington, D.C. Biden had been in the hospital for 11 days so that surgeons could implant a small umbrella-like filter in a vein to prevent blood clots from reaching his lungs. (AP Photo/Adele Starr)
Naomi Biden is like any bride reliving one of the biggest days of her life with new snapshots of her White House wedding on her Instagram account. The images show off her stunning Ralph Lauren gown, the adorable flower girls, and even a private moment with her new husband, Peter Neal. However, it’s the last image in the carousel with her “Pop,” Joe Biden, that has us grabbing for tissues. 

The tender moment shows Naomi dancing with her grandfather as her guests watch along the sidelines. (See the photos HERE.) She leans her cheek into his as they clasp hands and honor this big day — it shows how much love Joe Biden has for his grandkids and how proud he is to be there for Naomi’s major life milestone. Many of her followers gushed in the comments about the sweet snapshot. 

One fan wrote, “The last one is the best,” with a red heart emoji. Another added, “Your grandfather, Mr. President and you… it’s beautiful!” And one account summed it up best, writing, “The last photo with your grandpa – President Biden – truly emotional!” It’s as if the love in the room jumps off the screen — definitely a photo to frame. 

Joe Biden talked about his relationship with his grandkids, something he has nurtured over the years. “They’re crazy about me and I’m crazy about them. Every single day, I contact every one of my grandchildren,” he said on the SmartLess podcast. He doesn’t have to go far to see the newlyweds though, the couple is currently living in the White House family quarters while he’s in office as they both pursue their legal careers. Joe Biden has always made family a priority and one picture from Naomi’s White House wedding perfectly sums up how much love the entire Biden clan shares.

Before you got, click here to see more weddings that took place at the White House.

