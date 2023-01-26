Alessandra Ambrosio Frolicking on the Beach in a Figure-Hugging White Bathing Suit Is Warming Our Frosty Winter Hearts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Alessandra Ambrosio’s love for travel is always evident in her Instagram posts — whether she’s on the slopes or by the beach — she’s living her best life. The 41-year-old supermodel’s latest snapshot has us all green with envy because she’s soaking up the sun in Rio, Brazil right now.

Ambrosio might also be bringing back a 1980s’ trend because her high-cut, one-piece white swimsuit is giving us throwback vibes. This design was all the rage when Madonna was the Material Girl and MTV actually showed music videos. The bathing suit showed off her toned legs with the daring above-the-hip style and flaunted a plunging V-neckline at the top — it’s super sexy swimwear.

She posed with her friends on the sandy beach giving her best supermodel angles while the stunning blue waves crashed behind them. It looked like the perfect winter getaway. She captioned the photos, “Rio 40°.” (That’s about 104 F for those of us not on the metric system — yes, it was a steamy hot day at the beach!)

The Brazilian beauty is appreciative that her modeling career has spanned decades and she loves how she’s personally evolved over the years. “I think I’ve developed an inner confidence. I didn’t expect modeling to last, but here I am still doing it and loving it,” she told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. “So, that has made me feel that I can embrace my look at every stage of my life.” And we have to agree, Ambrosio is looking fabulous on the shoreline of her home country.

