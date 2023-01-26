Pamela Anderson Offered a Rare & Candid Update on Her Current Status With Tommy Lee

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Pamela Anderson is making the rounds to promote her Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story, and her memoir, Love, Pamela, so there is a lot of natural curiosity around her relationship with her ex, Tommy Lee. She hasn’t said much until Howard Stern got all of the candid details about where they stand years later.

The 55-year-old star revealed on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show that the former duo “text here and there, but nothing too crazy.” Lee is now married to Brittany Furlan, so Anderson doesn’t want to intrude on their marriage, especially since their sex tape scandal has been in the headlines again. “He’s married and happy, and she’s good to him, and I totally support that and think that’s great,” she explained. “I mean I hate to be annoying and going through this again. I’m sure she’s annoyed, but I respect their relationship and just glad he’s happy and he has somebody in his life.”

Pamela Anderson recently shared the profound negative impact #PamAndTommy had on her mental health. https://t.co/CDiS6uZAnj — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 23, 2023

The connection that still keeps Anderson and Lee bonded are their “two beautiful boys,” Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, and their romantic story which was grounded in true love. “It was really a heightened kind of romantic beginning and that’s every girl’s fantasy, to be worshipped like that, and we worshipped each other,” she said. “I always felt like romantic love might not be sustainable, so if you want to have that kind of love affair, it’s just going to have a season, you know, it’s not going to last forever.”

‘Love, Pamela’ $19.38 on Amazon.com Buy now

Lee was the true love of her life, but it was something that couldn’t last, especially the way the headlines drove them apart. Anderson tried to replicate that type of relationship in her other marriages to Kid Rock and Rick Salomon, but it didn’t have that same authentic feeling. She concluded, “I don’t think I ever gave myself a chance to have another relationship after that, that was of any value, you know, it was more like trying to put a family unit back together, but I wasn’t really in love.”

Before you go, click here to see all of Pamela Anderson’s confirmed relationships below: