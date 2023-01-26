Anne Hathaway & Husband Adam Shulman Can’t Keep Their Eyes Off Each Other in This Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Unfortunately for us, we don’t get to see many of our favorite Hollywood couples as often as we’d like. With Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, for example, we’re lucky if we see them more than once a year in addition to their always impressive Met Gala appearances. For Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman, the frequency is even lower.

Luckily, the two answered all our wishes and walked the carpet together as they attended the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan 25.

At the event, the Oscar-winner wore a leopard-print sequined mini dress with matching tights and pointed heels. Hathaway paired the look with gold dangling earrings, a matching leopard-print clutch, and her hair in loose waves.

To perfectly complement his wife, Shulman wore a more muted look. The actor and producer donned black pants, a black-and-white-printed sweater, and a long heather gray coat.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

As the two posed for pictures, their love for each other was easy to see. While they put on their best model looks for the camera in a few shots, most of the pictures of them on the carpet are of them looking at each other and smiling lovingly.

Knowing these two have been married for over a decade since 2012, and share two kids together, it's heartwarming to see how head over leopard-printed-heels they still are for each other. We may not see them often but it's always a treat when we do!

