Salma Hayek Confidently Rocked a Totally See-Through Mesh Dress & Black Bra In Her Most Daring Red Carpet Look Yet

Salma Hayek is not afraid to take risks on the red carpet, and we absolutely love her for it. At the world premiere of her newest movie, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Hayek bared almost all in a full black mesh dress with matching black underwear underneath. A sexy look for a sexy movie, right?

The maxi dress, which continued the fishnet texture from the neckline to the hem, also included some whimsical floral appliqués all around (shop a similar look HERE!). The actress then accessorized the look with golden heels, long gold necklaces, gold hoops, and a bright green clutch.

As for glam, Hayek kept the makeup bronzed and glowy while she slicked her hair back in a tight ponytail.

Salma Hayek attends the Magic Mike’s Last Dance World Premiere on Jan 25 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

In Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Hayek plays a socialite and investor who believes in Mike (Channing Tatum) and makes him an offer he can’t refuse. Oh, and did we mention she’s his love interest too?

In the trailer, the two share a steamy bedroom scene together. Wearing a silky, hot-pink jumpsuit, Hayek gets into a little Fifty Shades of Grey action by blindfolding her 42-year-old co-star and showing off her flexible body. She wrapped her legs around his waist, facing outwards, while she leaned back and made out with him — talk about a sexy scene!

Though the clip is short, it’s clear that Tatum and Hayek’s chemistry pops off the screen. Sharing the trailer on social media, she reminded everyone to plan for the romantic holiday weekend, writing in English and Spanish, “know where I will be Valentine’s Day weekend but have you gotten your #MagicMikesLastDance tickets?” The third installment of the franchise will premiere on Feb. 10, just in time for Valentine’s Day – Looks like we already know what our plans will be!

