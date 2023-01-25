Andie MacDowell’s Daughter Rainey Is the Definition of Dreamy as She Shows Off Her Modeling Skills in a Pirate-Inspired Lingerie Set

Andie MacDowell’s daughter Rainey Qualley is a quadruple threat: she can sing, she can act, dance, and even take everyone’s breath away by modeling in an insanely gorgeous shoot.

On Jan 25, Qualley shared a sneak peek of her latest photoshoot with director and photographer Dana Boulos on her Instagram story. Only a day prior, Boulus shared a series of hypnotic photos from her and Qualley’s photoshoot, posting it with the caption, “@rainsford 🗂️🐈🧷/Photographed by @danaboulos/ Styled by @marc_eram/ Makeup by @bridgetodonnellmakeup/ Produced by @brainfreezeproductions.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the series of photos, we see Qualley posing on a tile floor, showing off her toned physique and free spirit in a pirate-inspired ensemble of leather, and lace lingerie from the UK boutique Poster Girl. First, we see the Emotional Support Animal singer sprawled out on the tile, sunshine hitting her as she poses for the camera in the beige set and knee-high black boots. Next, we get more stills of her showing off her toned abs and intricate ensemble.

Then, we get another mesmerizing pic of Qualley lying on the floor, with the light hitting her from the window, before ending on a sensational pic of her looking like a glowing goddess in the light.

MacDowell’s daughter is known for her modeling, acting, and singing work. As of 2023, she actually has two film projects in the works called The Shuroo Process and The Daylong Brothers. However, she’s mainly focused on her musical career, where she’s known under the pseudonym Rainsford, and modeling for brands like Bulgari, Nasty Gal, and With Jéan, to name a few.

Related story Helena Christensen Shows Off Her Supermodel Skills as She Poses in This Blue & Green Cutout Lingerie Set

Speaking of luxury brands, back in 2021, MacDowell and Qualley sat down with Vogue to talk about one another. And along with everything else, Rainey is a fashionista like her mom, noting that her mama is a big fashion inspiration for her. “I’ve definitely been inspired by my mother’s taste, and in some ways, we’re drawn to similar clothes, architecture, and art,” she said.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who proudly freed the nipple.

