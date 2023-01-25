Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Decision to Relax This Unspoken Royal Rule Shows Just How Determined They Could Be to Modernize the Monarchy

Kristyn Burtt
Prince William, Princess Catherine Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage via Getty Images.
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white. Color version not available.) (Exclusive behind the scenes) Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Earthshot)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, watch the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)
SCARBOROUGH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Catherine, Princess of Wales visits "The Street" with Prince William, Prince of Wales during their official visit to Scarborough on November 03, 2022 in Scarborough, England. (Photo by Charlotte Graham-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
It looks like one unspoken royal rule has been tossed aside now that King Charles III is in power. When Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne, the senior royals avoided posing for photos, especially selfies, with the crowds, but Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to be throwing the antiquated idea by the wayside.

Over the past few months, royal watchers have noticed that Kate and William have been more than willing to have their image snapped with their fans. This shift could be signaling a wonderful way the couple is modernizing the monarchy. It’s an easy way to engage with their supporters and keep those warm, fuzzy feelings about the palace going (which they certainly need after the last few tumultuous years).

During the Princess of Wales’ first solo outing of the year on Jan.18, she was spotted in a video, posted by the Daily Mail‘s Rebecca English, happily stopping for snapshots. Kate warmly put her arm around the person’s back and posed alongside the well-wisher. She’s then seen smiling for two selfies later in the clip as she was exiting the event. The photos were done swiftly, but you can see how the small gesture made a big impact to everyone who got their coveted picture with Kate. 

While the selfie rule was an unwritten one, it seemed to be a policy set by Queen Elizabeth, who preferred that the royals follow more traditional protocols. However, Charles, who hasn’t gotten into the selfie craze just yet, doesn’t seem to mind that his son and daughter-in-law are doing something that is bringing goodwill to their supporters.

