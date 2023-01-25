Meadow Walker Enchanted Fans With a No-Makeup Photo That Shows Off Her Glowing Skin & Killer Cheekbones

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker turned heads once again. But this time, it wasn’t on the runway or in a glamorous photoshoot, it was with a radiant no-makeup selfie that fans adore!

On Jan 24, Meadow shared a simple, enchanting snapshot of herself to her Instagram with the caption, “@vivamodel.”

In the snapshot, we see Meadow’s glowing skin, showing off her freckles, unkempt brows, and her insanely sharp cheekbones that could cut glass (we’re obsessed and aspire!) While Meadow is no stranger to posting no-makeup photos, we seriously love this one, it speaks for itself, and you can’t help but get lost in her green eyes and soft expression.

While she is also no stranger to rocking larger-than-life makeup looks while she’s on a shoot or walking down the runway, she prefers to wear no makeup. Meadow previously said to Vogue in 2021 that she loves a no-makeup look, saying, “I don’t wear makeup at all, except when I’m shooting something. I’m into clean beauty and organic products, but it’s mostly just skincare. For me, personally, I feel more confident not wearing makeup.”

For those that don’t know, back in 2017, Meadow followed her passion for modeling, signing with DNA Models, and has worked with brands like Proenza Schouler, Givenchy, Tiffany & Co, Stella McCartney, and Jean Paul Gaultier Couture, to name a few. Along with modeling, Meadow is an avid activist, from running The Paul Walker Foundation (which helps offer scholarships to aspiring marine biologists) to working with Soma Sara on the movement committed to exposing rape culture called Everyone’s Invited. Related story Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shared a Tribute to Her ‘Angel’ Dad 9 Years After His Death

