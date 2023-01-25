Salma Hayek Shows Off Her Steamy Acrobatic Moves With Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance Trailer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you are looking for hot and heavy Valentine’s Day weekend plans, look no further than Salma Hayek’s upcoming film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. From the looks of the trailer alone, she and Channing Tatum will be heating up movie theaters all across the U.S.

The 56-year-old actress shared the trailer on her Instagram page that teased the couple’s bedroom scene. Wearing a silky, hot-pink jumpsuit, Hayek gets into a little Fifty Shades of Grey action by blindfolding her 42-year-old co-star and showing off her flexible body. She wrapped her legs around his waist, facing outwards, while she leaned back and made out with him — talk about a sexy scene! (And we love that it’s an older woman paired with a younger love interest in this film without it being the focal point in the film.)

Hayek and Tatum’s chemistry pops off the screen, you can tell they have a fun time acting opposite each other. She reminded everyone in the caption to plan ahead for the romantic holiday weekend, writing in English and Spanish, “know where I will be Valentine’s Day weekend, but have you gotten your #MagicMikesLastDance tickets?”

She replaced Thandiwe Newton in the lead role after the actress dropped out — and Hayek jumped at the opportunity. “It’s the strongest love story, the strongest female character, from beginning to end,” she gushed to People. “How lucky am I?” The film opens on Feb. 10 and it’s sure to be on many people’s Valentine’s Day weekend calendars.

