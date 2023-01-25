Will Smith’s Daughter Willow Looks Like a Gothic Goddess in These Mesmerizing & Moody Photos

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s daughter Willow Smith has become the new-age rocker princess, and these new photos from Vanity Fair solidify that status even further.

On Jan 20, Willow shared a few sensational snapshots from her new photoshoot with Vanity Fair, leaving fans going wild over the dark, moody pics. She posted the photos with the simple caption starting with, “< @vanityfair >” before tagging everyone who made the shoot possible, “Story by @christress/ Photographed by @adrienneraquel/ Styled by @ronnie_hart/ Hair by @oskie / Makeup by @raoulalejandre/ Nails by @sreyninpeng/ Production by @petty_cash_production.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the first photo, we see Willow looking like punk royalty as she shows off her long legs and confident spirit in a chic Valentino look comprised of a cropped white button-down and a long A-line skirt. As the spotlight shines on her in this Addams-Family-like shot, she’s also rocking accessories from Jennifer Fisher Jewelry, bleached shaved hair, and dark, vampy lips courtesy of makeup artist RAOÚL.

Then, in the next shot, Willow looks like a work of art. Both dark and ethereal, the beloved songstress was draped in a red Gucci look, which she paired with chunky Martine Ali jewelry to complete it all.

Truly, she looks absolutely mesmerizing.

So, the “Transparent Soul” singer is all about expressing herself, letting herself change with each new era of music and self-image. Ever since she came onto the scene with her rocker-chic vibes, she’s also brought a sense of gentle, ethereal vibes — something her fans absolutely adore!

She addressed this all in an interview with Vogue, saying, “I’ve always been into everything existential and extraterrestrial. I’m also extremely inspired by mythic goddesses and I’m constantly reading about them.”

