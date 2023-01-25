This Rare Update on Jennifer Garner & Boyfriend John Miller Shows They’re Pacing Their Relationship Very Differently Than Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner has always been low key about her relationship with boyfriend John Miller. Sure, we sometimes get a sweet PDA snapshot, but it’s always from a paparazzo stalking them in a post-workout moment. The couple prefers to keep their romance off the red carpet and out of the public eye.

Now, a rare update is giving an inside look on how they are taking the slow and steady path, which is a stark contrast to ex Ben Affleck’s road to the altar (the second time around) with Jennifer Lopez. According to an Us Weekly source, Garner “sees a long-term future with him,” but she’s really happy with their current dating situation.

“She’s just decided after a lot of thought that she’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet and that she feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label,” they added. The duo started dating in 2018, briefly broke up in August 2020, only to rekindle their romance in May 2021. The Yes Day star prefers to stay out of the headlines and “away from prying eyes.” Garner and Miller have even managed to take romantic trips together without the press even getting tipped off to their location.

She already knows what it is like to date in the spotlight, her years married to Affleck were constantly chronicled by the tabloids. While he and his new wife don’t seem to mind the constant attention, Garner is making it clear that she prefers her personal life to be a private matter.

