J.J. Abrams’ Daughter Gracie Is Living Her Best Life As She Confidently Rocks a Barely-There Ruffled Dress

Director J.J. Abrams’ daughter Gracie Abrams is making sure 2023 is her year, both in her career and with her confidence! (Because the newest selfie she just posted is something out of an ethereal dream!) On Jan 21, Gracie shared a series of photos from her Parisian trip with the caption, “Comic sans 🥰.”

Throughout the photo series, we see a bunch of different photos from her trip, like an empty cocktail glass with her name on it, mouth-watering food, close-ups of her out and about, the Louvre, and of course, a screenshot of a long-awaited update to her acoustic UK tour. We also get a mirror selfie of her rocking an all-black look of an oversized leather jacket, pumps, and an A-line skirt, along with a snapshot of her looking like a chic rocker goddess with her buddy.

But the photo that’s sending fans wild is a gorgeous, confident selfie of herself in a barely-there, ruffled white dress and black bra. She looks like a confident goddess, and we seriously love how she dresses as a form of self-care.

In a previous interview with Refinery29, she said, “I’m a minimalist when it comes to my fashion sense right now. I think I’ve recently started like tapping into the way that fashion can also be a version of self-care and sometimes [it’s] ‘fake it ‘til you make it’ in that department. If I’m not feeling particularly amped, for whatever reason, it helps my mood significantly to put on something that makes me feel more alive.”

Now, Gracie has been making waves in the music industry, first coming onto the scene in 2020 with her first EP entitled Minor. Fast-forward to 2023 and huge things are happening for her: her debut album Good Riddance will be released in Feb 2023, and she’ll be one of the opening acts for Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour.

In a recent interview with Glamour, she talked about how she loves showing her vulnerable side to her fans. “I feel like the vulnerability aspect is rewarding,” she said. “I feel infinitely less alone every time I am [performing] in a room full of people who have clearly gone through something similar – and it’s nice to know that my feelings aren’t rare.”

