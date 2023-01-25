In the new chapter in her life following her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is ready to focus on two things: her work and her kids. According to a source for Daily Mail, Bündchen seems not only happy to change her priorities, but she’s also looking forward to it too.

“She knows she made the right decision in her life,” the source said, referring to the model’s choice to get a divorce in the first place. “And is focused on her career and her kids.”

Per the source, her new phase feels as if Bündchen is “starting over in a good frame of mind.” The source continued, “[She] feels confident, strong, and better than she has in a long, long time.”

The source also teased a possible appearance from Bündchen at one of the year’s biggest events: the 2023 Met Gala. “Gisele will do what she needs to do and go where she needs to be, and I think that includes the Met Gala red carpet,” the source said. This year’s event will take place on Monday, May 1.

As a reminder, though Bündchen made her Met Gala debut solo in 2003, she has walked the colorful carpet with Brady since 2008. Throughout their relationship, the two glammed up in color-coordinated looks until 2019, their last appearance at the event together before their split.

In fact, her last solo appearance at the Met Gala was in 2007 so seeing her at this year’s event would be historic, to say the least. Related story Gisele Bündchen's Reported ‘Newfound’ Approach to Life Reminds Us Exactly Why Her Marriage to Tom Brady Likely Didn't Work Out

With her new stunning Louis Vuitton campaign and the possibility of seeing her at the Met, it looks like this could really be a big year for Bündchen. We can’t wait to see what she does next!

