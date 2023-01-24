Wayne Gretzky’s Daughter Paulina Rocked a Barely-There Denim Look That Left Fans Begging for More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready, because Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky is on a mission to take everyone’s breath away this year with her confident, glowing photos!

On Jan 24, Paulina decided to turn heads yet again with a sultry pic that’s driving fans crazy. She posted the head-turning snapshot with the simple caption, “𝗀𝗈𝗈𝖽 𝗃𝖾𝖺𝗇𝗌 ♡!” (We see what you did there!)

In the vivacious photo, we see the ever-so-confident superstar rocking a sexy, all-denim look consisting of simple dark wash jeans and a matching jacket that’s completely unbuttoned, showing off her sunkissed, toned abs and killer curves. Along with that, her ombre hair is perfectly laid atop her breasts and jacket, pairing the showstopping look with statement silver jewelry.

Remember when we said fans are going wild? We’re not exaggerating. Her comment section is flooded with comments like “Hotttt,” “Now we’re talkin’…,” and “Hair wowww 😍.” And that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

We’re only a few weeks into 2023, and Paulina has posted not one, not two, but three insanely gorgeous snapshots that have left the internet begging for more!

So not only is Paulina a model, but she’s also dabbled in the world of acting and singing. She previously told Flare (per Nicki Swift) in an archived interview about how over the years, she’s wanted to embrace her sexuality more with her work. “When I was 16, I thought, I want to be like Avril [Lavigne]. But I grew up. And there’s a sexy vibe that I want to bring to the table, too.”

