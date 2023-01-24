These Photos of Sarah Jessica Parker & John Corbett on the Set of And Just Like That Prove Carrie & Aiden Might Be End Game

If you were on Twitter the past week, then you probably saw these promo photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett for the second season And Just Like That… (and probably had some strong feelings about it!) While many thought it would just be a one-episode arc to lure in fans, it seems as though Corbett’s character Aidan and Parker’s iconic character Carrie may be end game.

In new behind-the-scenes photos obtained by HollywoodLife, Corbett and Parker are seen in multiple sets. In one, they’re shopping together (and coyly smiling at one another, might we add), along with pics of them holding hands and more!

Prepare for the spoilers as we talk about why this may be the best news about the franchise we’ve heard in a while!

So as many fans know, we suddenly had to say goodbye to Carrie’s on-again-off-again love Big, since he passed in the first season’s premiere. Since then, she deals with grief, going outside her comfort zone, and dating again.

For those lifelong Sex and the City fans, of course, you remember Aidan because, for a while, he was Carrie’s fan-favorite love interest: the dashing furniture maker who was obsessed with Carrie. (However, you remember the heartbreaking time she confessed to cheating on him with Big, and those who were #TeamAidan were all so depressed after!)

Then in season four, they get back together, with him proposing and then splitting up again due to her commitment issues and his trust issues. Since Sex and the City 2, we last heard he was married with multiple kids. But now, the wife may be out of the equation? Related story Sarah Jessica Parker's 3 Kids Are Dressed in Carrie Bradshaw-Approved Festive 'Fits on the Red Carpet

We know one thing for certain, the next season of And Just Like That is going to be a wild ride.

HBO Max Subscription $9.99/ month for Subscription Buy now

Before you go, click here and check out these TV shows about women over 50.

