Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Looks Moody & Enchanting In Leggy Plaid Ensemble for Her Paris Fashion Week Debut

Every year, Paris Fashion Week joins actors, models, musicians, and everyone in between to celebrate all the best and brightest in the fashion world. Making her Fashion Week debut this time around was Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin‘s 18-year-old daughter who attended the Chanel Haute Couture show on Jan 24.

At the event, Apple wore a matching two-piece black-and-white plaid ensemble consisting of a minidress and a coat on top. According to Glamour, both the dress and the cardigan are made from Chanel’s signature bouclé tweed. Apple paired the look with black leather loafers, a crossbody black bag, and a dark smokey eye.

Apple sat next to Lucy Boynton, Sadie Sink, and Angèle in the show’s front row. What a way to make your debut!

Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

Though Apple herself makes only rare public appearances like this one, proud mom Paltrow often posts about her teenage daughter on social media. Most recently, Paltrow took to Instagram last month and shared a series of snapshots with her family that proved Apple is totally her mom’s look-alike.

In one of the pictures, Paltrow posed in a selfie with Apple and her 16-year-old son Moses. In another sweet photo, Paltrow and Apple can be seen soaking up the sun together. The next snapshot was an adorable photo of Paltrow with her kids and her famous mom Blythe Danner.

"Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," Paltrow captioned the end-of-year photo dump.

Whether it’s on Instagram or at Paris Fashion Week, Apple’s cool attitude, enchanting vibes, and uncanny similarities with her mom make her one to watch.

