Helena Christensen Shows Off Her Dark & Moody Side in These Plunging & Playful Looks

Helena Christensen is not only turning heads with a series of black-and-white, sultry looks, but she’s reminding everyone that she’s not stopping her modeling any time soon!

On Jan 19, Christensen shared a series of showstopping photos with the caption, “🪶 💫 New cover story for @m__milenio shot by @agataserge styling @sarahgorereeves makeup @lizomakeup hair @michaelthomaslollo.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the first photo, we see Christensen looking playful and flirty in this fringe-trimmed, off-the-shoulder gown, followed by a moody pic of her rocking silver lashes and chunky jewelry. (Is anyone else getting futuristic biker babe vibes?!)

Next, we see the supermodel posing in this urban setting, giving some serious Matrix vibes in this leather, sheer black look. We get one more grungy pic of her in the fringe dress, followed by a blurry, close-up shot of her with the same futuristic makeup.

Next, we get a rocker-chic snapshot of her in an all-black ensemble of tights, heels, a leather jacket, jorts, and a turtleneck. She looks like she’s going to be front-lining a rock band, and we’re obsessed. Then we get two more pics of her: one of her showing off her long legs in a plunging, pinstripe suit and her in a plunging, oversized suit.

Related story Helena Christensen Perfectly Channeled Her Inner 80s Supermodel in a Tiny Red Bathing Suit & Leg Warmers

Seriously, between this photo shoot, the cover photos for Haper’s Bazaar Spain, and her newest at-home photo shoot for her brand, 2023 is all about Christensen modeling!

On Jan 22, Christensen shared a series of sizzling, enchanting snapshots of her at-home photoshoot with the caption, “A flashdance kind of Sunday 💥 2nd hand sale this week @staerkandchristensen ~ proceeds going to @shuktara_homes this time ❤️.”

For those that don’t know, Christensen and artist Camilla Stærk have a shop called “STÆRK&CHRISTENSEN.” Not only do they sell handcrafted, gorgeous interior decor and fashion, but they have a pawn shop where Christensen sells her second-hand clothing! (We love a sustainable Queen.)

In a previous interview with WWW, she revealed she mainly shops vintage clothing, saying, “80 [percent] of my clothes are secondhand or vintage. The clothes that I don’t give to my mum go to charity. I hardly ever buy anything new. Old pairs of shoes, old bags, they look so beautiful.”

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of supermodel Helena Christensen:

