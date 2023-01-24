Cindy Crawford’s Look-Alike Daughter Kaia Gerber Is the Definition of Enchanting in This Tiny Black Bikini That Shows Off Her Mile-Long Legs

Cindy Crawford‘s model daughter Kaia Gerber is making a name for herself, from magazine covers and beyond. On Jan 24, 21-year-old Gerber became the newest cover star of Elle for their February 2023 issue. In the feature, Gerber not only looked stunning in a number of beachy and glam looks, but she opened up about her modeling career, her ventures into acting, and her famous mom.

Gerber embodied an effortlessly chic vibe throughout the spread. In one look, the model is seen grilling some burgers at the beach with a sequined silver dress and an army green jacket over it. In another photo, Gerber leans against a tree trunk wearing daisy dukes, a striped blue unbuttoned button-down shirt, and a navy vest.

Another shot, admittedly our favorite, Gerber shows off her mile-long legs in a black two-piece bikini with a matching sailor hat with golden details.

“For so long, I felt like as a model, I was playing these different characters, which was really cool, and I still like doing that,” Gerber said. “But I think now, because I get to do that in acting and that’s my primary focus, I appreciate when I feel seen by someone as me, the person.” Gerber will be starring in the comedy movie Bottoms and the drama series Mrs. American Pie later this year.

She added, “Now I feel more myself.”

Kaia Gerber. (Photographed by Cass Bird, Styled by Alex White / Elle Magazine)

As for her mom, Gerber acknowledged the help she’s had throughout the years, adding more fuel to the “nepo baby” conversation. “I won’t deny the privilege that I have,” she said. “Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for. My mom always joked, ‘If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.’ But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with.” Related story How Katherine Heigl Is Teaching Her Daughters About People-Pleasing & Setting Boundaries

With acting, however, Gerber thinks the connections are quite different. “No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid,” she said. “That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art. Also, no one wants to work with someone who’s annoying, and not easy to work with, and not kind.”

She concluded, “Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we’d see even more of it.”

Indeed if Gerber continues making professionalism as her biggest priority, and continues getting expert advice from her mom when she needs it, it feels like there’s nothing to stop her from reaching success in acting too. Something tells us there’s a lot more to come for Gerber, we’ll just have to stay tuned!

