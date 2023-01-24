Noah Cyrus Freed the Nipple in a Spellbinding Baby Blue Dress That Was Designed to Turn Every Single Head

During the highly-awaited Paris Fashion Week this month, another star joined the free the nipple trend: Noah Cyrus! While attending the Arturo Obegero show on Jan 22 at Menswear Fashion Week, the “July” singer wore a see-through baby blue dress and we’re loving her bold fashion choice.

The dress, which has a criss-cross detail on the neckline and attached gloves, has a sleeck and minimal silhouette around the body which perfectly hugged her curves.

Cyrus then paired the dress with pointed-toe boots, long diamond earrings and her dark brown hair loose with natural waves. In addition to freeing the nipple, Cyrus also rocked another major trend at the moment: bleached brows.

On Instagram, Cyrus showed off her look with some photos of her at the event. We not only get a more zoomed-in view the gorgeous light blue ensemble, but we also catch a glimpse of the Eiffel Tower in the background. A Parisian dream!

“HOMME FATAL @arturoobegero,” Cyrus wrote in the caption, referencing the collection’s title.

Prior to the Obegero show, Cyrus also attended the Ludovic de Saint Sernin runway show that morning with another figure-flattering look. Cyrus posted her look on Instagram, which included a chocolate-colored figure-hudding maxi dress, a leather jacket, and matching brown heels. Related story Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Killer Curves in This Daring & Figure-Hugging V-Neck Gown for Jimmy Kimmel Live

Whether it’s on stage or for events, Cyrus isn’t afraid to bare it all and show off her gorgeous curves. We love to see it!

