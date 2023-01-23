Helena Christensen Perfectly Channeled Her Inner 80s Supermodel in a Tiny Red Bathing Suit & Leg Warmers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re feeling a bit nostalgic for the Flashdance era, look no further than Helena Christensen’s latest Instagram post. It’s giving total 1980s’ vibes and will make you want to dance.

The third snapshot in her carousel will make you think you seeing Jennifer Beals all over again. Christensen sported a red bathing suit with a khaki belt with gold embellishments. She tied her hair up in bun with a flashy silver bow and the 80s accessory must-have — leg warmers — on her long supermodel legs. What a feeling! The 54-year-old fashion icon revealed that some of the items were on sale with proceeds going to charity. “A flashdance kind of Sunday 2nd hand sale this week @staerkandchristensen ~ proceeds going to @shuktara_homes this time,” she wrote.

Christensen was at the height of her fame in the 80s and 90s with other supermodels like Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Linda Evangelista. She reminisced about that special time in her life with Harper’s Bazaar in 2021. “It was a lot to take in from a very young age because each job was an experience in itself and we used to shoot all over the world,” she shared. “I’d find myself in temples in Thailand; at castles in Russia; at the top of Machu Picchu; on an elephant’s back; riding horses through deserts.”

Andie Swim-The Amalfi $98 Buy now

“There have been movies made [chronicling that particular time in the 1980s and ’90s], but I don’t think it’s possible for anyone to ever make a movie about what it was really like,” Christensen. “That secret will stay with us girls and we always laugh about it. We all know how crazy and amazing it is that we were given that strange opportunity.” What an incredible lifetime of adventures to have!

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of supermodel Helena Christensen: