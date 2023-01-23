Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Heidi Klum Reminded Us Exactly Why She’s a Fashion Icon While Showing Off Her Supermodel Legs in Thigh-High Boots & Black Fishnets

Kristyn Burtt
Heidi Klum has been killing it in the fashion industry for decades now as a supermodel. Her latest Instagram snapshots are reminding everyone why the 49-year-old icon has been on top for so long

Wearing a multi-colored sweater and short skirt, Klum accessorized her modern look with black fishnets and thigh-high boots — those toned, supermodel legs were getting all of the focus in the photos. (See the photos HERE.) She wore her long, blonde hair in a sleek straight style and added a smoky eye for dramatic effect. Klum captioned her carousel, “Hi” with a pink heart emoji — that’s all she needed to say to grab everyone’s attention. 

Believe it or not, a client once put an insurance policy on Klum’s legs. While the policy was worth $2 million, one leg was bizarrely worth more than the other. She laughed while telling Ellen DeGeneres the story, “It’s weird the things that some people do.” The only explanation Klum has for the possible difference in her legs is a “big scar” she got from falling “into a glass” when she was younger. “Obviously, I put so much spray tan on right now you can’t see it right now but yeah, so one was more expensive than the other one, she added. 

We don’t care what her client thinks, both legs are worth $2 million to us — and it sounds like Klum agrees. She told People in 2017. “I always enjoyed, and I still do, wearing super short miniskirts showing off my legs,” she said. “I think legs are sexy. I do like to put a focus on my legs when I go out or when I get onto the red carpet. I do.”

