Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Offered Meghan Markle a Surprisingly Generous Proposition About Her Role in the Firm During Their First Meeting

Kristyn Burtt
Meghan Markle & Queen Elizabeth II Plus Icon
Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth II Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
Prince Charles of Edinburgh, left, takes the proceedings seriously as he and his smiling Mother, Princess Elizabeth, pose for first informal pictures in Buckingham Palace, April 10, 1949, London, England. (AP Photo)
FILE - In this July 18, 1949 file photo, Prince Charles, foreground left, the eight-month-old son of Princess Elizabeth of England, left, and his father Philip, poses for a photo, on the Windlesham Moor, their summer residence, in Ascot, England. Prince Charles is readying the paperwork to claim his pension when he turns 65 Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013, but he still hasn't started the job he was born to do. (AP Photo, File)
Princess Elizabeth, left, and her two children leave Kings Cross Station after their return from a holiday in Scotland, Oct. 16, 1950, London, England. Baby Princess Anne in held by an unidentified nurse while Prince Charles sits next to his mother. (AP Photo)
Princess Elizabeth stands with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at their London residence, Clarence House, August 8, 1951. (AP Photo/Worth)
45 Photos of Queen Elizabeth II’s 4 Kids, From Royal Tots to Senior Royals 45 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle’s introduction to Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly a dream come true — the monarch was charmed by her future granddaughter-in-law. What’s surprising is the report that the Queen was fine with Meghan’s career as an actress, and she made her an offer that many performers probably wouldn’t have refused. 

According to an excerpt from the upcoming book, Elizabeth: An intimate Portrait by palace insider Gyles Brandreth, via the Mirror, Queen Elizabeth had a surprisingly modern take on Meghan’s acting career. “She did everything she could to make her future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome. She was concerned for her future happiness. At their first meeting, the Queen said to Meghan: ‘You can carry on being an actress if you like – that’s your profession, after all,'” the excerpt reads. 

However, the Duchess of Sussex claimed she “was ready for royal duty” which “delighted” the Queen. “She was particularly delighted by the enthusiasm Meghan showed for the Commonwealth and the commitment she made to the Queen to do ‘whatever you think we should be doing for the Commonwealth,'” Brandreth wrote. She promised the Queen that when it came to the Commonwealth, she wouldn’t let Her Majesty down. The Queen liked Meghan and told lots of people so.”

‘Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait’ $32.99 on Amazon.com

What makes this meeting so bittersweet in hindsight was that the royal family didn’t make Meghan feel very welcome after some in the palace felt threatened by her superstar status. On the flip side, Meghan wasn’t able to uphold her reported promise to the Queen even though her long-term presence would have modernized the monarchy in the most refreshing way. It’s a true royal tragedy.

Before you go, click here to see Meghan Markle’s best post-royal fashion moments below!

Meghan Markle

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad