Pete Davidson Appears To Have Taken One Big & Final Step To Get Closure on His Kim Kardashian Relationship

If you thought someone getting a tattoo inspired by you is the ultimate proof your love with last forever, you might want to think again. When Hollywood ladies’ man Pete Davidson got multiple tattoos during his relationship with Kim Kardashian, many of us thought these two were in it for the long haul. Not long after, however, the two called it quits last August. Now, even his tattoos are seemingly seeing their demise.

First reported by Daily Mail, the Saturday Night Live alum was spotted in Hawaii shirtless without his Kardashian-inspired tattoos. Tattoo removal lasers can do wonders after all!

Among the body ink Davidson once had during their relationship is a tattoo of “My girl is a lawyer” written on his collarbone, a “jasmine ∞ aladdin” tattoo referring to their first kiss, and another of Kim’s and her kids’ initials, per Hollywood Life. In his latest outing, however, all these tattoos appear to have been removed.

Davidson removing his tattoos suggests he’s ready to put his nine-month relationship with the SKIMS founder behind him, especially if you take into consideration who he was in Hawaii with: his new girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.

In the pictures of their Hawaiian getaway, which you can see here, Davidson and Wonders don’t seem to shy away from showing some beach PDA. In one of the shots, Wonders, who is seen rocking a bright green bikini, hugs Davidson in the water while in another photo the two are seen cuddling in a lounge chair and sharing a sweet kiss.

A fresh relationship means a fresh canvas, right? We're wishing the best for this budding couple but maybe wait on any new tattoos for a bit, just in case.

