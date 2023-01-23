Gisele Bündchen’s Reported ‘Newfound’ Approach to Life Reminds Us Exactly Why Her Marriage to Tom Brady Likely Didn’t Work Out

After going through a breakup, no matter how hard it is, many of us come out of it with a new outlook on life. For supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who announced her divorce from Tom Brady in October of 2022, she’s now reaping the benefits of the new chapter in her life.

“She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook,” a source told People of the Brazilian beauty’s new era. The source also shared what she’s been up to recently, which includes keeping herself in shape and spending time in her home in Costa Rica. “[Bündchen] loves Costa Rica, and feels good and healthy there,” the source noted. “She is fit and keeping active.”

The source also indicated a major reason for Bündchen’s new outlook on life: being finally settled in one place. “Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled,” they said, possibly hinting Brady’s ever-changing career. “She is optimistic.”

As for what’s next, it looks like Bündchen will focus on her career moving forward. “She is supercharged about her career in the next few months,” the source said. “She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time.” We’re here for Bündchen’s new phase!

Though this update is exactly the good news we were hoping to hear from her, we can’t help but connect this to what she’s said in the past about her relationship with Brady. In September, a month before their split, Bündchen spoke candidly to Elle about her complicated marriage.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” she told the outlet. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.” Indeed, though she built her beautiful family around Brady’s unpredictable career, it also appears she put herself last on her list of priorities. Related story Shania Twain Shares the Selfless Reason Why She Continues to Perform Her Love Songs Tied to Her Ex-Husband

“I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do,” she continued at the time, adding even more fuel to the breakup rumors. “At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.” Hopefully now she can fulfill everything she wants to!

