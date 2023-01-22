Lourdes Leon Shows Off Her Wild Side & Gorgeous Curves in This Gothic Shredded Dress

Legendary performer Madonna is well known for many aspects of her barrier-breaking career, including her power to push the envelope when it comes to racy style. And while her eldest daughter Lourdes Leon doesn’t plan on following in her mom’s footsteps in many ways, she did inherit that need to wow and amaze in some crazy cool outfits.

On Jan 20, Leon shared a series of photos from her getaway with her friend Trinity Vigorsky with the simple caption showing off her love for the hotel she’s at saying, “I 🤍 @palmheightsgc.”

While at Palm Heights, Leon and Vigorsky were posing by a white pillar in their sheer, floor-length dresses. In the next snapshot, Leon stole the show as she poses in a shredded gothic dress that leaves little to the imagination. She’s truly glowing as she flaunts her killer curves and confident spirit in this dress that showed off her toned figure, belly button ring, black underwear, and how risque she’s willing to go with her apparel (much like her legendary mama!)

Whether it be a catsuit for a red carpet event or walking down the runway for a new lingerie line for SAVAGE X FENTY, Leon knows how to ensure all eyes are on her.

Now when you wonder who her heroes or fashion inspiration is, she actually revealed one of them to Vanity Fair in the past (hint: it’s not her English Roses author mama!) She actually told the outlet that her hero is Jersey Shore star Jwoww, because “she was never getting too sloppy and she always looked really hot.”

