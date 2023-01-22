Helena Christensen Teases Fans With These Cheeky & Showstopping Snapshots for Harper’s Bazaar Spain

It’s no secret that the camera loves supermodel Helena Christensen, whether it be an at-home photoshoot or one for a cover story. While we always swoon and marvel over the moody lingerie snapshots she posts from her home, we’re seriously losing it over these photos of her for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Spain.

On Jan 21, Christensen shared a series of snapshots from her cover shoot with the caption, “Such an honor to be on the cover of @harpersbazaares ♥️ I spent so much of my childhood in Spain (Nerja 🥰) with my family and always have the best time whenever I visit 🇪🇸 This trip was no exception 💫 📷 @vladimirmarti @crissterron @inmajimenezbazaar @paula_menendez_ @ivangomez.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the first photo, we see Christensen looking so gorgeous as she shows off her mesmerizing, multi-colored eyes and red lips, followed by a black and white photo of her rocking a black, cutout pantsuit that shows off her long, toned figure. Next, we get a series of dramatic shots from the photoshoot, including one of her rocking a fierce cat-eye look in the same cutout look, showing some leg in a high-slit leather trench coat, and a close-up of her glowing as she poses with white feathers.

Then, everyone’s breath was taken away because Christensen shared a snapshot of herself in sheer tights and underwear, along with a marble-patterned crop top that rises above her breasts. She’s giving her iconic smolder to the camera as she covers her nipples, giving fans some tasteful underboob pics.

We then end the post with a hypnotizing photo of her waving around a black, tulle Givenchy dress and the actual cover photo from the upcoming Harper’s Bazaar Spain magazine. Related story Helena Christensen Shows Off Her Supermodel Skills as She Poses in This Blue & Green Cutout Lingerie Set

Truly, Christensen looked insanely magical and gorgeous in this photoshoot, and we always love to see her show off her supermodel skills for all to marvel at.

Now, can we talk about how stunning she looked with red lipstick on? We mean, she always stuns, but she is a confident goddess when she puts it on.

In a recent interview with Vogue UK, she talked about how rocking red lipstick is the perfect ingredient for a confidence boost. “I am definitely a fan of red lips – that I cannot run away from! I think it’s so beautiful. I love that you can have a completely natural, naked face and then have vibrant, red lips,” she said. “There’s something so crazy and amazing about that. It’s the easiest thing to apply without applying anything else, and it makes a huge difference.”

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of supermodel Helena Christensen:

