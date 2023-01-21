Sofía Vergara Is Glowing As She Channels Cinderella in This Dramatic Gown That’s a Complete 180 From Her Personal Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We already know Sofía Vergara is television royalty, but with these new snapshots, we wouldn’t be shocked if she turned out to be actual royalty as well.

On Jan 20, the America’s Got Talent judge shared a series of snapshots of herself looking like a Queen in this insanely dramatic ballgown with the caption, “Getting ready for the last shot of the night⭐️ #riyadh 🌴.”

In the first photo, we get a selfie of Vergara showing off her dramatic makeup look, curled hair, diamond drop earrings, and the back of the dramatic, silver-swirled dress she’s rocking in the mirror behind her. But in the next shot, our breath was instantly taken away because, OMG, this dress was made for her. In the next photo, we see Vergara posing in the sparkling silver ball gown, which boasts a seriously long train and a straight-across neckline.

Now, we’ve seen the Sofia Vergara Intimates founder in nearly every look imaginable, from tiny drawstring bikinis to sunshine-yellow dresses for award shows. And while she’s obviously rocked every single one of them, we’re really in love with how regal she looks in this. She’s channeling a modern-day Cinderella vibe, and we’re obsessed.

Speaking of which, in a previous, rare interview, Vergara talked to Home Business Magazine about her beauty icon status “Well, it’s great that at this age I’m still considered a beauty icon because you know after you start feeling time goes by, things change,” she said. So of course, I love it, I think it’s great that I’m showing a little bit more of the Latin looks all over the world, I’m showing a little bit of my ethnicity off.”

Now when talking about her fashion sense with InStyle, the Modern Family alum talked about how she only rocks what she knows makes her look and feel good. “Sophia [Loren] knows what looks good on her. She is always very glamorous and well put together. She dresses for her body type, which for me is very important,” she said. “Sometimes people tweet, ‘ Why is she [Vergara] always in the same kind of mermaid dresses?’ Well, it’s because that’s what looks good on me. It holds my boobs. There are many dresses that are spectacular on a model, but I can’t pull them off. I wear what’s right for me.”

