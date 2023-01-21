Christie Brinkley’s Lookalike Daughter Sailor Looks Like a Sunkissed Goddess in a Form-Fitting Swimsuit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We always love seeing supermodel Christie Brinkley share her latest impromptu swimsuit photoshoots, and we also adore seeing her lookalike daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook’s sensational swimsuit photos as well!

On Jan 20, Sailor uploaded a series of photos from her beachside photoshoot with photographer and filmmaker Stephanie Furtun. She uploaded the picturesque photos without a caption, because, frankly, no caption was really needed.

In the first photo, we get a cheeky snapshot of the model posing by a palm tree in the Tropic of C the sculpting C in black compression swimsuit that perfectly shows off her toned physique. Next, we get a sunshine-clad picture of Sailor bent over, looking at the camera as she glows like a confident superstar, followed by a snapshot of herself basking in the sunlight by the same palm tree and blue sky backdrop.

We get a darker, more aesthetic snapshot of her bent over and giving her model smolder to the camera, followed by one more of her showing off her sunkissed, glowing skin in the same swimsuit and a shadowy pic of her with the ocean waves behind her.

Okay, but seriously someone needs to frame these; these photos are pure magic.

After suffering from body dysmphoria struggles over the years, the Sacred + Divine Candles founder has become a force with her body positivity awareness. In a previous interview with Parade, she said, “As I grow older, I am learning to stop creating those stupid boundaries for myself and those stupid ideals on myself, and to just find a balance throughout life, and to try and enjoy all the little parts of life. When you’re worrying about how many calories are in your meal… you miss out on such a massive amount of life.”