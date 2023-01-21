Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Killer Curves in This Daring & Figure-Hugging V-Neck Gown for Jimmy Kimmel Live

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready because, once again, Jennifer Lopez is about to take your breath away.

On Jan 18, Lopez shared a series of jaw-dropping snapshots of herself behind the scenes from Jimmy Kimmel Live with the caption, “Hi @jimmykimmellive 🤍 @shotgunweddingmovie @primevideo @robzangardi @marielhaenn @andrewfitzsimons @maryphillips @tombachik.”

In the photos, we see Lopez looking like a glowing goddess as she rocks the Giambattista Valli Long Pink Dress in ‘Frisé’ Viscose, which was styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi. Now before moving on to more details, we need to talk about how stunning this dress looks on JLO because not only does it accentuate her amazing curves, but the unique X, halter-like neckline draws attention to said curves in such a unique way.

In the first photo, we see Lopez looking right at the camera, giving her iconic smolder as she shows off her glowing skin and long, long hair, followed by a cheeky snapshot of her smiling while coyly looking away. Then we see her showing off her sharp cheekbones and jawline as she shows off her profile before ending on her taking a selfie as she glows on.

Along with the gorgeous light pink dress, the JLO Beauty founder has a shimmering highlight around her face and a rosy glow, courtesy of makeup artist Mary Phillips (and a gorgeous almond-shaped manicure from celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik!)

Between this appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and her sparkling dress for the Shotgun Wedding premiere, 2023 may be Lopez’s most confident (and dazzling!) year yet.

As many fans know, Lopez is all about showing the world your true self inside and out, and embracing every curve. In a previous archived interview with Instyle per The Today Show, she said, “(My curves) didn’t bother me at all. It finally got to the point that I was like, ‘This is who I am. I’m shaped like this.’ Everybody I grew up with looked like that, and they were all beautiful to me.”

