Irina Shayk Was Seen Out With This Controversial A-Lister Amid Her Bradley Cooper Romance & Fans Have So Many Questions

It seems like we hear about the most celebrity news not from the red carpet, but from the sidelines of NBA games. Think about it, we see Pete Davidson there a lot (sometimes debuting his new GF), along with stars mingling and rocking cute looks we want to recreate. And sometimes, photographs are taken that leave fans asking so, so many questions. As many of you know, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have been seeming like they’ve been on the fast track to reconciliation, but these new photos have fans unbelievably confused.

On Jan 20, Shayk was photographed with none other than Gerard Piqué, also known as the former footballer who allegedly cheated on his partner of over a decade Shakia (who wrote that killer hit song BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53!)

In photos obtained by Page Six, you can see the two posing with one another, looking as happy as can be. (And a video shot by a fan showed the entire photo-op being played out!) It seems as though Shayk excitedly took photos with Piqué, who wrapped his arms around her as they smiled together before Shayk made her way to pose with her other friends in the crowd.

Fans either believe this is an innocent photo-op between A-listers, while others believe this could mean something else entirely. Either way, it’s beyond confusing since both have been in the news for their respective romances.

Back in 2015, Shayk and Cooper got together after meeting through mutual friends, hitting it off almost immediately. They later welcomed a daughter in 2017 named Lea De Seine. And while they split in 2019, they kept a healthy co-parenting relationship and friendship throughout. And in the past year, they’ve been seen packing on the PDA and hinting about growing their family.

As for Piqué, he and Shakira were together for over a decade, until 2022, after they released a joint statement saying they split. The two share two children together named Milan and Sasha. Now their joint statement came after the cheating allegations were unveiled, and since then, he’s been in a relationship with PR student Clara Chia Marti.

