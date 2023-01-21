Wayne Gretzky’s Daughter Paulina Turning Heads in a Tiny Black Bikini Proves 2023 Will Be Her Most Confident Year Yet 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re only three weeks into 2023, and we can already tell that certain celebs are ready to make this their most confident, successful year ever — Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina Gretzky.

On Jan 19, Paulina shared a showstopping snapshot of herself (her first one of 2023) with the simple caption reading, “𝗍𝗍𝗒𝗅.”

In the head-turning snapshot, we see Paulina showing off her toned physique and glowing skin in a tiny black drawstring bikini that leaves little to the imagination. Along with that, she styles it with an oversized white button-down and a matching white dad cap, giving this look a more casual yet fabulous look to it.

While the model, actress, and mama is known for so doing many things throughout her lifetime, she’s also beloved for being a confident superstar. Paulina always knows how to send fans wild with her alluring bikini and shapewear pics, showing off how much of a glowing goddess she is for the world to marvel at! However, she’s opened up about her struggles with imposter syndrome in the past.

In a previous interview with Complex, Paulina talked about people not being focused on her, her talent, or her sensational photos, but rather on who her dad is. “The only reason people are paying attention to that is because of my father,” she said. “I don’t think they’d care if I was anybody else.”

She added, “The rumor that my dad made me shut down my Twitter account is completely false. I want people to see that I’m intelligent. I’m not a bimbo.”

