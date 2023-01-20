Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Denise Richards Wore a Gorgeous & Figure-Hugging Bejeweled Corset for Her Most Dramatic Photoshoot Yet

Kristyn Burtt
Denise Richards Plus Icon
"BravoCon Press Room in New York City on Friday, November 15, 2019" Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Naomi Watts poses backstage for the Zadig & Voltaire fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Cedar Lake Studios on February 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Denise Richards Shows Dramatic Flair in Bejeweled Corset: Photos
31 Women Over 50 Whose Bikini Photos Prove That Age Is Just a Number 31 Images

Denise Richards is going for a dramatic flair in her latest Instagram snapshots with a film-noir look. The black-and-white images show off a very different side of the 51-year-old actress. 

Wearing a tight, curve-hugging corset with sheer cutouts and rhinestones, Richards looked like she was ready to star in a suspenseful Alfred Hitchcock movie. (See the photos HERE.) She stared soulfully at the camera lens while her blue eyes pierced through the screen. Her hair was in a loose updo with soft tendrils framing her face and a bold lip color enhancing her glamorous pout. Her one major accessory was a pearl necklace which delicately hung around her neck. 

She captioned the set of images, “Black and white babe,” with a black heart emoji. Richards has been using her Instagram account as a promotional platform for her very successful OnlyFans site. She turned most of her focus toward creating new content for the adult platform because it’s become a lucrative part of her career.

With Lisa Rinna now gone from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Bravo TV fans are also curious if Richards is eager to return to the reality show. While she hasn’t said anything recently, she did open up last fall to Jeff Lewis on his Sirius XM show “Definitely! I would be fine working with Lisa and filming with her,” she said. “I never said I wouldn’t return because of her!” Richards had no problem with working with Rinna despite their differences, so it seems like any return rests solely on Bravo TV executives’ shoulders. It’s time for them to make a decision!

Before you go, click here to see the most confident and daring photos of Denise Richards throughout the years:

Denise Richards

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad